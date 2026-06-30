UK last steel quota period closes with multiple product quotas exhausted

At the last day of the last month of the UK quota period from April 1 to June 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey, the EU, and other countries have been exhausted, while over 75 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the data from the UK government.

Regarding the exhausted quotas, Turkey has used all of its 24,373 mt quota for non-alloy and alloy hot rolled sheets, while the EU has exhausted its quota of 35,073 mt for non-alloy merchant bars and light sections. In addition, 17,560 mt quota for angles and sections allocated under “other countries” has been exhausted.

The EU has used 91.75 percent, 76.57 percent and 92.82 percent of its quotas of 29,197 mt for alloy merchant bars and light sections, 36,284 mt for organic coated sheets and 70,404 mt for quarto plates, respectively. Meanwhile, Turkey has used 87.16 percent of its 15,558 mt quota for gas pipes.

All product quotas that were exhausted during the fourth quota period are shown below.