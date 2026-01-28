 |  Login 
UK to review of safeguard on metallic coated sheets and quarto plate

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 12:20:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has initiated a review of tariff rate quotas (TRQs) applied to certain steel products subject to safeguard measures. The review, for the period between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, concerns steel products currently covered by UK safeguard measures that are scheduled to expire in June 2026.

Product categories under review

The review focuses on two specific product categories:

  • Category 4 - Metallic coated sheet under codes 7210.61 and 7210.69.
  • Category 7 - Quarto plate (non-alloy and other alloy steel) under codes 7208.51 and 7208.52.

The purpose of the review is to determine whether specific commodity codes should be excluded from the scope of the existing safeguard measures applied to these categories.

The TRA is expected to issue its statement of intended determination in early February, with any findings taking effect from April 1.


