US CRC exports up 4.3 percent in August 2026 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 66,007 mt in August this year, up 4.3 percent from July and up 2.8 percent from August 2025. By value, CRC exports totaled $94.0 million in August, compared to $88.7 million in the previous month and $84.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in August with 55,780 mt, compared to 52,323 mt in July and 49,168 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 10,091 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in August.