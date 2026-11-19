According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 67,094 mt in September this year, up 1.6 percent from August and up 36.0 percent from September 2025. By value, CRC exports totaled $95.3 million in September, compared to $94.0 million in the previous month and $67.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in September with 54,890 mt, compared to 55,780 mt in August and 35,108 mt in September last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 11,878 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in September.