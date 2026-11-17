India's Tata Steel Limited will complete capital expenditure in the range of $1.91-2.13 billion by the close of the current fiscal year of 2026-27, 75 percent of which will be spent on its domestic operations, company CEO and managing director T V Narendran said in a statement on Tuesday, November 17.

"Most of the capital that we spend every year on growth will continue to be allocated to India," Narendran said.

The company will continue to allocate the bulk of its annual capital expenditure towards India, which has emerged as its principal growth market at a time when steel consumption in Europe remains largely stagnant, he added.

He said that the company's ambitious target is to achieve a steelmaking capacity of 50 million mt per year within the next ten years including a 15 million mt per year capacity greenfield steel mill in the western state of Maharashtra.

The company, which currently has an annual capacity of around 27 million mt, believes its existing manufacturing facilities can support expansion to 50 million mt, while Maharashtra could emerge as a major growth destination beyond its ongoing projects, Narendran said.

“The path to the 50 million mt target is available to us and it is up to us how we can move towards it,” he said.

However, Tata Steel is not dependent on a single greenfield location to achieve its capacity expansion targets, as its existing facilities at Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Meramandali and Neelachal Ispat Nigam offer several avenues for growth, he added.