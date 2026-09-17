US CRC exports down 16.8 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 63,289 mt in July this year, down 16.8 percent from June and up 2.7 percent from July 2025. By value, CRC exports totaled $88.7 million in July, compared to $107.5 million in the previous month and $80.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in July with 52,323 mt, compared to 64,229 mt in June and 48,646 mt in July 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 10,728 mt. There were no other significant destinations for US CRC exports during the given month.