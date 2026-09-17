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US CRC exports down 16.8 percent in July 2026 from June

Thursday, 17 September 2026 20:33:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 63,289 mt in July this year, down 16.8 percent from June and up 2.7 percent from July 2025. By value, CRC exports totaled $88.7 million in July, compared to $107.5 million in the previous month and $80.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in July with 52,323 mt, compared to 64,229 mt in June and 48,646 mt in July 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 10,728 mt. There were no other significant destinations for US CRC exports during the given month.

Tags: Crc Flats Mexico US Canada North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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