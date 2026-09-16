EU initiates expiry review on CR stainless steel from India and Indonesia

The European Commission has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the antidumping duties on imports of cold rolled stainless steel sheets and coils from India and Indonesia.

Accordingly, the EC decided to launch the review after the EUROFER had submitted a request for a review on June 29, 2026, based on the fact that the expiry of the measures would be likely to result in continuation or recurrence of dumping and recurrence of injury to the EU industry. The review will cover the period between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, and will be completed within 12 months.

The antidumping duties on the given products are at the 10.0 percent and 35.3 percent for India, while duties are at 9.3 percent 19.3 percent and 20.2 percent for Indonesia.

The products subject to the review currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.