EU’s flat steel import quotas for “other countries” exhausted

On the first day of the new EU quota period from April 1 to June 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products such as HRC, organic coated sheets and metallic coated sheets allocated for certain countries like Taiwan, India, Vietnam and China have already been exceeded with products waiting for customs clearance, while over 80 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up.

The exceeded quotas can be seen in the table below.

Product Country Amount (mt) Awaiting (mt) Used (%) HRC (1A) Taiwan (under other countries) 111,380 111,855 100.43 Metallic coated sheets (4A) India 53,636 65,821 122.72 Vietnam (under other countries) 118,012 133,843 113.41 Metallic coated sheets (4B) China 128,220 140,918 109.9 Organic coated sheets Vietnam (under other countries) 10,715 33,104 308.95 Tin mill products India (under other countries) 9,276 49,734 536.16 Turkey (under other countries) 9,276 22,985 247.79 Stainless cold rolled sheets and strips Taiwan 46,029 57,843 125.67 Stainless hot rolled quarto plates China 4,915 6,757 137.48 Angles and sections Turkey (under other countries) 10,121 13,947 137.8

Meanwhile, India has used up 83.53 percent of its 78,591 mt organic coated sheet quota and 89.3 percent of its 31,733 mt stainless bar and light section quota. South Korea has used up 93.12 percent of its 16,105 mt quota for tin mill products, while the 15,074 mt quota for wire rod allocated for Malaysia under “other countries” has been used up to the extent of 99.44 percent.