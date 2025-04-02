EU’s flat steel import quotas for “other countries” exhausted

On the first day of the new EU quota period from April 1 to June 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products such as HRC, organic coated sheets and metallic coated sheets allocated for certain countries like Taiwan, India, Vietnam and China have already been exceeded with products waiting for customs clearance, while over 80 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up.
The exceeded quotas can be seen in the table below.
Product
Country
Amount (mt)
Awaiting (mt)
Used (%)
HRC (1A)
Taiwan (under other countries)
111,380
111,855
100.43
Metallic coated sheets (4A)
India
53,636
65,821
122.72
Vietnam (under other countries)
118,012
133,843
113.41
Metallic coated sheets (4B)
China
128,220
140,918
109.9
Organic coated sheets
Vietnam (under other countries)
10,715
33,104
308.95
Tin mill products
India (under other countries)
9,276
49,734
536.16
Turkey (under other countries)
9,276
22,985
247.79
Stainless cold rolled sheets and strips
Taiwan
46,029
57,843
125.67
Stainless hot rolled quarto plates
China
4,915
6,757
137.48
Angles and sections
Turkey (under other countries)
10,121
13,947
137.8
Meanwhile, India has used up 83.53 percent of its 78,591 mt organic coated sheet quota and 89.3 percent of its 31,733 mt stainless bar and light section quota. South Korea has used up 93.12 percent of its 16,105 mt quota for tin mill products, while the 15,074 mt quota for wire rod allocated for Malaysia under “other countries” has been used up to the extent of 99.44 percent.