EU’s flat steel import quotas for “other countries” exhausted

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 17:20:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

On the first day of the new EU quota period from April 1 to June 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products such as HRC, organic coated sheets and metallic coated sheets allocated for certain countries like Taiwan, India, Vietnam and China have already been exceeded with products waiting for customs clearance, while over 80 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up.

The exceeded quotas can be seen in the table below.

Product

Country

Amount (mt)

Awaiting (mt)

Used (%)

 

HRC (1A)

Taiwan (under other countries)

 

111,380

 

111,855

 

100.43

 

Metallic coated sheets (4A)

India

53,636

65,821

122.72

Vietnam (under other countries)

 

118,012

 

133,843

 

113.41

Metallic coated sheets (4B)

China

128,220

140,918

109.9

Organic coated sheets

Vietnam (under other countries)

 

10,715

 

33,104

 

308.95

 

 

Tin mill products

India (under other countries)

 

9,276

 

49,734

 

536.16

Turkey (under other countries)

 

9,276

 

22,985

 

247.79

Stainless cold rolled sheets and strips

 

Taiwan

 

46,029

 

57,843

 

125.67

Stainless hot rolled quarto plates

 

China

 

4,915

 

6,757

 

137.48

Angles and sections

Turkey (under other countries)

 

10,121

 

13,947

 

137.8

Meanwhile, India has used up 83.53 percent of its 78,591 mt organic coated sheet quota and 89.3 percent of its 31,733 mt stainless bar and light section quota. South Korea has used up 93.12 percent of its 16,105 mt quota for tin mill products, while the 15,074 mt quota for wire rod allocated for Malaysia under “other countries” has been used up to the extent of 99.44 percent.


