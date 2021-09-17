﻿
English
EU imposes definitive AD duty on stainless CR from China and Taiwan

Friday, 17 September 2021
       

The European Commission has announced that it has imposed definitive antidumping (AD) duty on stainless steel cold rolled flat products imports from China and Taiwan following an expiry review.

The expiry review started on August 25, 2020, following a complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) and covered the period from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

The definitive antidumping duties on the given products were imposed at the ranges of 24.4-25.3 percent for Chinese companies and 0-6.8 percent for Taiwanese companies.

The products in question currently falls within CN codes 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.


