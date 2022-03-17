﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU imposes definitive CVD and AD duty on stainless CR from India and Indonesia

Thursday, 17 March 2022 15:36:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission (EC) has announced that it has decided to impose definitive countervailing duty (CVD) and antidumping (AD) duty on the imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from India and Indonesia. The investigations covered the period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the commission has calculated definitive countervailing duty rates ranging between zero percent and 21.4 percent and antidumping duty rates ranging between 9.3 percent and 35.3 percent for Indian and Indonesian companies. 

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.

Country

Company

Definitive countervailing duty rates

Definitive antidumping duty rates

India

Jindal Stainless Limited

4.3%

10%

Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited

4.3%

10%

Chromeni Steels Private Limited

7.5%

35.3%

All other Indian companies

7.5%

35.3%

Indonesia

PT. Indonesia Ruipu Nickel and Chrome Alloy

21.4%

9.3%

PT. Jindal Stainless Indonesia

0%

20.2%

Non-sampled cooperating company

13.5%

19.3%

All other Indonesian companies

20.5%

19.3%

Tags: crc  stainless  flats  stainless   European Union  quotas & duties 

Similar articles

17 Sep

EU imposes definitive AD duty on stainless CR from China and Taiwan
28 May

EU imposes provisional AD duty on stainless CRC imports from India and Indonesia, CVD probe continues
03 Mar

EU orders registration of stainless CRC imports from India, Indonesia
17 Feb

EC to initiate CVD duty probe on stainless CR from India, Indonesia 
01 Oct

EC starts AD duty probe on stainless CR products from India, Indonesia 
27 Jul

EU terminates CVD investigation against Chinese stainless CR steel imports
25 Mar

EUROFER: AD measures on stainless CR steel will not limit competition
18 Dec

EU to register cold rolled stainless flat imports from China and Taiwan
15 Aug

EU starts anti-subsidy proceeding against Chinese stainless CR steel imports
26 Jun

EU starts AD investigation on stainless CR steel from China and Taiwan