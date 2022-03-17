EU imposes definitive CVD and AD duty on stainless CR from India and Indonesia

Thursday, 17 March 2022 15:36:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission (EC) has announced that it has decided to impose definitive countervailing duty (CVD) and antidumping (AD) duty on the imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from India and Indonesia. The investigations covered the period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the commission has calculated definitive countervailing duty rates ranging between zero percent and 21.4 percent and antidumping duty rates ranging between 9.3 percent and 35.3 percent for Indian and Indonesian companies.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.