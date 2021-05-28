Friday, 28 May 2021 13:46:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has published provisional antidumping duties (AD) on imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from India and Indonesia.

The provisional antidumping duty rates range between 13.6 percent and 34.6 percent for India and between 19.9 percent and 20.2 percent for Indonesia.

The Commission investigation confirmed that dumped imports from India and Indonesia increased by more than 50 percent in the period of the review and that their market share almost doubled. Imports from the two countries undercut EU producers’ sale prices by up to 13.4 percent.

The investigation was initiated on September 30, 2020, following the complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

“These provisional antidumping duties are an important first step in rolling back the effects of dumping of stainless steel on the EU market. We also expect antisubsidy measures to eventually come into play,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said.

Since February 17, 2021, the European Commission has been conducting a countervailing duty investigation against imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products from India and Indonesia and the provisional results are scheduled to be made known at the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, in March this year, the European Commission had ordered the registration of imports of stainless steel cold rolled flat products originating in India and Indonesia, so that duties may be applied against these imports retroactively from the date of such registration, as SteelOrbis previously reported.