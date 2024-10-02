EU’s HRC import quotas for some “other countries” exhausted in new period

With the beginning of the new EU quota period between October 1 to December 31, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for certain countries under the “other countries” category and for China have already been exhausted, while over 40 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

Looking at the exhausted quotas, the 141,849 mt quota for non-alloy and alloy hot rolled sheets allocated for Egypt, Vietnam, Japan and Taiwan under “other countries” will be exceeded, with 144,517 mt, 242,292 mt, 251,333 mt and 155,950 mt of the given products from these four countries respectively waiting for customs clearance. In May, the European Commission limited the use of hot rolled flat product and wire rod quotas, with only 15 percent of the total quota volume being allowed to each country (141,849 mt for HRC) to prevent the quotas allocated for “other countries” from being exhausted in the first days of quota periods, as SteelOrbis previously reported . Australia and Brazil have not yet used their HRC quotas of 141,849 mt under the “other countries” category, while Algeria has used up 72.41 percent of its 18,413 mt wire rod quota (which is 15 percent of the total quota volume for “other countries”).

In addition, the 129,629 mt metallic coated sheet (4B) quota allocated for China will be exceeded, with 173,127 mt of the given products from China waiting at EU ports.

Regarding the quotas allocated for India, the country has used up 68.13 percent and 54.44 percent of its 54,225 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) and 79,455 mt quota for organic coated sheets, while it has exhausted 88.44 percent of its 32,082 mt quota for stainless bars and light sections.

In addition, 44.66 percent of the 477,237 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) and 66.85 percent of the 43,331 mt quota for organic coated sheets allocated for other countries have been used up. Taiwan has used up 50.11 percent of its 46,535 mt quota for stainless cold rolled sheets and strips, while Turkey has used up 49.76 percent of its 99,461 mt quota for hollow sections.