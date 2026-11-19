Following the entry into force of the European Union's antidumping duties on cold rolled steel imports from Turkey, Kerem Çakır, supervisory board member of the Turkish Steel Exporters' Association, assessed the impact of these duties on the Turkish steel industry, the EU's import quotas and the industry's export outlook in the European market.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the European Commission imposed antidumping duties of 9.5 percent, 27.9 percent, 20.7-27 percent, 3-7.8 percent and 16 percent on imports of certain cold rolled flat steel products from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam, respectively.

Mr. Çakır viewed the relatively lower antidumping duties imposed on Turkey compared to the other countries covered by the investigation as a positive development, but stated that the EU's import quotas and carbon costs continue to put pressure on the industry's export performance.

Noting that Turkey exports approximately seven million mt of steel to Europe annually, including 3.8 million mt of flat steel products, Mr. Çakır stated that Europe's need for imports would continue as the region does not have sufficient domestic production capacity to fully meet demand for these products, potentially providing a competitive advantage for Turkish producers.

Cold rolled steel exports expected to decline due to EU quotas

Addressing the impact of the EU's import quotas on Turkey's steel exports, Mr. Çakır stated that Turkey's cold rolled steel exports declined by approximately 19-20 percent in the 2024-2025 period, while 2026 is expected to end with a further 40 percent decrease compared to the previous year. However, he noted that Turkish producers face lower antidumping duties than their competitors, which could support a partial recovery in export volumes in the coming period, adding that he does not expect any further decline in cold rolled steel exports.

Çakır emphasized that the EU's steel import quotas, antidumping measures and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism should be considered together, stating that these three factors significantly restrict not only Turkey's exports but also those of other steel-exporting countries supplying the European market. The total contraction in cold rolled steel exports could reach approximately 50 percent, while exports of other steel products could also decline by 40-50 percent.

Low-carbon steel production could provide a competitive advantage

Highlighting the importance of developing alternative export markets to maintain the competitiveness of the Turkish steel industry, Mr. Çakır stressed that, given the significant shares of Europe and the US in global steel trade, it would not be easy to offset lost export volumes in these markets through sales to other countries. Accordingly, he stated that efforts to develop alternative markets should continue, while Europe and the US remain important markets for the Turkish steel industry.

He noted that Turkey's predominantly electric arc furnace-based steel production results in lower carbon emissions compared to some competing countries, emphasizing that this advantage should be utilized in the face of costs arising from the EU's CBAM.

Looking ahead to the next one to two years, Mr. Çakır emphasized that low-carbon steel production should be prioritized to maintain Turkey's position in the European market. He also stated that most of the export losses resulting from the EU's quota measures have already materialized and that the industry should focus on making more effective use of its existing competitive advantages going forward.