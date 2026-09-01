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US issues final results of CVD review on cold-rolled steel from S. Korea

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 19:50:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain cold-rolled steel flat products (cold-rolled steel) from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that Hyundai Steel Company and POSCO received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 1.28 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 3.64 percent for POSCO. The DOC also rescinded this review with respect to 46 companies.

The preliminary rate for Hyundai Steel Company was 1.28 percent and the preliminary rate for POSCO was 3.67 percent. POSCO's rate was revised in the final results based on changes made to the subsidy rate calculation in response to comments received from interested parties.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7209.15.0000, 7209.16.0030, 7209.16.0040, 7209.16.0045, 7209.16.0060, 7209.16.0070, 7209.16.0091, 7209.17.0030, 7209.17.0040, 7209.17.0045, 7209.17.0060, 7209.17.0070, 7209.17.0091, 7209.18.1530, 7209.18.1560, 7209.18.2510, 7209.18.2520, 7209.18.2580, 7209.18.6020, 7209.18.6090, 7209.25.0000, 7209.26.0000, 7209.27.0000, 7209.28.0000, 7209.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.23.1500, 7211.23.2000, 7211.23.3000, 7211.23.4500, 7211.23.6030, 7211.23.6060, 7211.23.6090, 7211.29.2030, 7211.29.2090, 7211.29.4500, 7211.29.6030, 7211.29.6080, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.50.8080, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, and 7226.92.8050 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

Tags: CRS Crc Flats Korea S. US Far East North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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