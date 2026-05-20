Pakistan launches AD investigation into CR coils and sheets from China

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping investigation into color-coated cold rolled coils and sheets from China.

The investigation, which will cover the period between January 2025 and December 2025, was launched upon the complaint made by domestic producer International Steels Limited. In order to assess the injury, the ministry will also examine the period between January 2023 and December 2025. The preliminary ruling is expected to be issued within 60 to 180 days from the date of the notification.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) numbers 7210.7010, 7210.7020, 7210.7090, 7210.9010, 7210.9090, 7212.4010, 7212.4090, and 7225.9900.