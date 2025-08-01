 |  Login 
Thailand launches circumvention investigations into wire rod and cold rolled steel from China

Friday, 01 August 2025 15:36:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade has announced that it has launched investigations into the circumvention of antidamping duties on high carbon steel wire rods and cold rolled steel sheet products (in coils and not in coils (CRS and CRC)) from China.

The investigation into high carbon steel wire rods was launched at the request of the Thai Wire Rod Trade Association, which represents domestic manufacturers, including Tata Steel Thailand and Kobelco Millcon. The association has accused Chinese exporters Jiangsu Yonggang Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd., and Zenith Steel Group Co., Ltd. of evading the existing antidumping measures ranging from 12.26 to 36.79 percent.

The products subject to the investigation currently fall under Thailand Customs Tariff numbers 7227.9010.042, 7227.9010.049, 7227.9010.090, 7227.9090.040, 7227.9090.041, 7227.4090.043, 7227.4090.044, 7227.9090.045, 7227.9090.046, 7227.9090.049, and 7227.9090.090.

Meanwhile, another investigation was launched based on allegations from Thai CRC and CRS producers that Chinese exporters Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Baosteel Group companies, and Maanshan Group companies are circumventing existing antidumping duties ranging from 4.24 percent to 20.11 percent.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Thailand Customs Tariff number 7225.50.90.090.


Tags: Wire Rod Crc CRS Flats Longs Thailand Southeast Asia Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

