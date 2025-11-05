 |  Login 
Thailand launches AD circumvention investigation on HRC from China

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 11:44:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced that it has launched an investigation concerning possible circumvention of the antidumping (AD) measures imposed on imports of hot rolled sheets of alloy or non-alloy steel in coil and not in coil originating in China.

The investigation was initiated following the request of Sahaviriya Steel Public Company Limited, GJ Steel Public Company Limited, G Steel Public Company Limited and Sahaviriya Plate Mill Public Limited Company, alleging that several Chinese producers that export the products in question are circumventing the antidumping duties and thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry. The producers who are accused of evading antidumping measures are Ansteel Group, Baowu Group, Benxi (Bensteel Group), Hesteel (HBIS Group), Jingye Group and Shagang Group.

The DFT will decide if it is necessary to expand the antidumping duties to cover hot rolled steel in coil and not in coil produced by the Chinese producers in question. The current dumping margins are at the range of 17.4-38.1 percent.

The products subject to the investigation currently fall under the codes 7208.36.00.031, 7208.36.00.032, 7208.36.00.033, 7208.36.00.090, 7208.37.00.041, 7208.37.00.042, 7208.37.00.043, 7208.37.00.090, 7208.38.00.041, 7208.38.00.042, 7208.38.00.043, 7208.38.00.090, 7208.39.20.041, 7208.39.20.042, 7208.39.20.043, 7208.39.20.090, 7208.39.90.041, 7208.39.90.042, 7208.39.90.043, 7208.39.90.090, 7208.51.00.011, 7208.51.00.012, 7208.51.00.013, 7208.52.00.011, 7208.52.00.012, 7208.52.00.013, 7208.53.00.011, 7208.53.00.012, 7208.53.00.013, 7208.53.00.090, 7208.54.90.011, 7208.54.90.012, 7208.54.90.013, 7208.54.90.090, 7225.30.90.042, 7225.30.90.090, 7225.40.90.033, and 7225.40.90.090.


Tags: Hrc Flats Thailand Southeast Asia Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

