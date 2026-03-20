Pakistan extends antidumping duty on CR coils and sheets from China after circumvention probe

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has decided to extend the existing antidumping duty on imports of cold-rolled (CR) coils and sheets of iron or non-alloy steel from China, following the conclusion of an anti-circumvention investigation.

The commission stated that the original antidumping duties, ranging from 13.17 percent to 19.04 percent, were imposed on January 13, 2016, for a period of five years, covering flat-rolled products with thicknesses between 0.15 mm and 3.00 mm and widths up to 1,250 mm, later extended five more years.

According to the commission, a new complaint led to the initiation of an anti-circumvention investigation targeting slightly modified products—specifically flat-rolled steel products within the same thickness range but with widths exceeding 1,250 mm.

The commission reported that its investigation resulted in an affirmative final determination, concluding that such modifications had been used to bypass the existing antidumping measures, thereby undermining their effectiveness.

Based on its findings, the commission stated that it has decided to extend the existing anti-dumping duties to include imports of CR coils and sheets with widths above 1,250 mm. The authority emphasized that this step is intended to prevent further circumvention and restore the effectiveness of the trade defense measures.

The products in question under the following Pakistan Customs Tariff headings of 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690, 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810, and 7209.2890.