 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Pakistan...

Pakistan extends antidumping duty on CR coils and sheets from China after circumvention probe

Friday, 20 March 2026 11:37:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has decided to extend the existing antidumping duty on imports of cold-rolled (CR) coils and sheets of iron or non-alloy steel from China, following the conclusion of an anti-circumvention investigation.

The commission stated that the original antidumping duties, ranging from 13.17 percent to 19.04 percent, were imposed on January 13, 2016, for a period of five years, covering flat-rolled products with thicknesses between 0.15 mm and 3.00 mm and widths up to 1,250 mm, later extended five more years.

According to the commission, a new complaint led to the initiation of an anti-circumvention investigation targeting slightly modified products—specifically flat-rolled steel products within the same thickness range but with widths exceeding 1,250 mm.

The commission reported that its investigation resulted in an affirmative final determination, concluding that such modifications had been used to bypass the existing antidumping measures, thereby undermining their effectiveness.

Based on its findings, the commission stated that it has decided to extend the existing anti-dumping duties to include imports of CR coils and sheets with widths above 1,250 mm. The authority emphasized that this step is intended to prevent further circumvention and restore the effectiveness of the trade defense measures.

The products in question under the following Pakistan Customs Tariff headings of 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690, 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810, and 7209.2890.


Tags: Crc CRS Flats Pakistan South Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkish flats spot prices rise further ahead of holiday despite slow demand

18 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices move up on back of higher costs

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

Brazilian crude steel production declines in January 2026

27 Feb | Steel News

Romanian flats spot prices stable despite weak demand, Liberty Galati’s outlook worsens

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romania’s sole flats steel producer Liberty Galati faces uncertainty amid sale dispute, spot prices hold firm

31 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flats spot prices remain stable, outlook for Liberty Galati still uncertain

26 Sep | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices stable despite low demand, Liberty Galati suspends employment contracts

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Thailand launches circumvention investigations into wire rod and cold rolled steel from China

01 Aug | Steel News

Thailand initiates circumvention investigation on CRC from China

26 Jun | Steel News

Turkish CRS spot prices decrease while HRS prices remain stable despite weak demand

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.4 - 2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 2 mm
Width:  0 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.3 - 1.2 mm
Width:  1 - 1.5 mm
Coil:   R
DX51-52-53-D+Z s220-280-300 GD etc.
BATTALLAR DEMIR SAN. ve TIC LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer