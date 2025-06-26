 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thailand...

Thailand initiates circumvention investigation on CRC from China

Thursday, 26 June 2025 17:04:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced that it has initiated a circumvention investigation on imports of cold rolled steel sheet products (in coils and not in coils (CRS and CRC)) from China.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint made by domestic producer Thai Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Public Company Limited, claiming that Chinese exporters are circumventing antidumping duties, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry. Chinese exporters who are alleged to have circumvented antidumping measures are Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Baosteel Group of companies, and Maanshan Group of companies. The duties on the given products, originally imposed on January 25, 2020, are in the range of 4.24-20.11 percent for China.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Thailand Customs Tariff number 7225.50.90.090.


Tags: CRS Crc Flats Thailand Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkish CRS spot prices decrease while HRS prices remain stable despite weak demand

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices decline influenced by HRC prices, sluggish demand

15 May | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable, market expects softening next week

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkish flat steel spot traders keep prices stable amid price hikes in HRC

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Local Russian flats prices rise, exports remain challenging under current exchange rate

09 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices rise amid HRC mills’ higher prices

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

Russia reduces HRC export supply due to better local demand, upcoming maintenance

10 Mar | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices stable, sole local producer remains silent

21 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local Romanian flat steel spot prices decline while sole producer maintains prices

14 Feb | Flats and Slab