Thailand initiates circumvention investigation on CRC from China

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced that it has initiated a circumvention investigation on imports of cold rolled steel sheet products (in coils and not in coils (CRS and CRC)) from China.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint made by domestic producer Thai Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Public Company Limited, claiming that Chinese exporters are circumventing antidumping duties, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry. Chinese exporters who are alleged to have circumvented antidumping measures are Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Baosteel Group of companies, and Maanshan Group of companies. The duties on the given products, originally imposed on January 25, 2020, are in the range of 4.24-20.11 percent for China.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Thailand Customs Tariff number 7225.50.90.090.