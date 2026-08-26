Pakistan launches AD sunset review on cold rolled steel imports

Pakistan's National Tariff Commission (NTC) has initiated a sunset review of the antidumping duties on cold rolled steel coil and sheet imports originating in or exported from the European Union, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Existing duties range from 6.18 percent to 17.25 percent

The measures under review comprise antidumping duties of 6.18 percent for Taiwan, 6.50 percent for the EU, 13.24 percent for South Korea and 17.25 percent for Vietnam. The definitive duties took effect on August 23, 2021, for a five-year period following an investigation launched upon an application by Pakistani producers Aisha Steel Mills Limited and International Steels Limited.

The review will determine whether the expiry of the duties would be likely to result in the continuation or recurrence of dumping and material injury to Pakistan's domestic industry.

The product concerned consists of prime and secondary quality cold rolled flat products of iron or non-alloy steel, with thicknesses ranging from 0.15 mm to 3.00 mm and widths of up to 1,250 mm. Certain automotive steel grades and tin mill black plate are excluded from the scope.

The products are classified under Pakistan Customs Tariff codes 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690, 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810 and 7209.2890.