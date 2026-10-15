US HRC exports up 0.5 percent in August 2026 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 45,869 mt in August this year, up 0.5 percent from July and down 11.0 percent from August 2025. By value, HRC exports totaled $54.7 million in August, compared to $54.6 million in the previous month and $57.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 31,765 mt, compared to 33,331 mt in July and 35,955 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 13,628 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.