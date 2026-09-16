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US HRC exports down 25.6 percent in July 2026 from June

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 19:54:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 45,640 mt in July this year, down 25.6 percent from June and down 21.2 percent from July 2025. By value, HRC exports totaled $54.6 million in July, compared to $71.7 million in the previous month and $65.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in July with 33,331 mt, compared to 45,133 mt in June and 43,885 mt in July last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 12,106 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in July.

Tags: Hrc Flats Canada Mexico US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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