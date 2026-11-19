According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 110,496 mt in September this year, down 19.4 percent from August and up 52.0 percent from September 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $78.0 million in September 2026, compared to $92.1 million in the previous month and $49.4 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HRC from South Korea in September with 38,860 mt, compared to 41,310 mt in August and 25,689 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported HRC in September include Japan with 27,522 mt, Algeria with 10,637 mt, Canada with 10,214 mt, Mexico with 8,370 mt and Germany with 3,965 mt.