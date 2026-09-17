US HRC imports down 19.8 percent in July 2026 from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 83,649 mt in July this year, down 19.8 percent from June and down 14.9 percent from July 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $56.6 million in July 2026, compared to $65.2 million in the previous month and $66.3 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HRC from South Korea in July with 49,096 mt, compared to 8,011 mt in June and 36,587 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported HRC in July include Canada with 10,550 mt, Mexico with 6,106 mt, Turkey with 5,240 mt, the Netherlands with 4,310 mt and Japan with 3,769 mt.