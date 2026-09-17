 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC imports down 19.8 percent in July 2026 from June

Thursday, 17 September 2026 21:16:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 83,649 mt in July this year, down 19.8 percent from June and down 14.9 percent from July 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $56.6 million in July 2026, compared to $65.2 million in the previous month and $66.3 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HRC from South Korea in July with 49,096 mt, compared to 8,011 mt in June and 36,587 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported HRC in July include Canada with 10,550 mt, Mexico with 6,106 mt, Turkey with 5,240 mt, the Netherlands with 4,310 mt and Japan with 3,769 mt.

Tags: Hrc Flats US Japan Korea S. Canada Korea Turkey Mexico Far East North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2 mm
Width 1,500 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2.5 mm
Width 1,200 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2.5 mm
Width 1,000 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Similar articles

Ex-India HRC prices rise further in latest sales to Europe, offers to other markets fade

17 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2026

17 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnamese HRC buyers focus on local purchases, import offers higher

17 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - September 17, 2026

17 Sep | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.2 percent in early Sept 2026

17 Sep | Steel News

US HRC exports down 25.6 percent in July 2026 from June

16 Sep | Steel News

Turkey's flats pricing remains positive, import HRC booked from China

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices stable, supported by costs and local mills' hopes

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

Russia slowly resumes distant HRC exports as local market activity starts fading

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

GCC HRC buyers remain selective but continue to seek workable Asian deals

16 Sep | Flats and Slab