US beam exports up 22.9 percent in August 2026 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 18,259 mt in August this year, up 22.9 percent from July and down 3.5 percent from August 2025. By value, beam exports totaled $31.1 million in August, compared to $24.5 million in the previous month and $28.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in August with 11,012 mt, compared to 8,055 mt in July and 6,161 mt in August last year. Canada is followed by Mexico, with 5,536 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in August.