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Turkey's Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for October-December 2026

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 16:24:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its planned sales volumes of rebar, billet, beams and bars in coil for the October-December period of this year.

According to the company's statement, Kardemir will sell 157,000 mt of rebar, 347,000 mt of billet, 64,000 mt of beams, and 118,000 mt of bars in coil on the basis of its price lists for the given period. 30 percent of each figure is reserved for Kardemir shareholders due to preferential purchase rights.

Kardemir has added that customers need to apply to the sales and marketing department of the company via fax, email or in person by 5.00 pm on Friday, October 2, with a list of details including their company title, stock certificates and the amount of products they intend to purchase.

Tags: Rebar Beams Billet Semis Longs Turkey Europe Kardemir 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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