Vietnam launches fourth antidumping review on Chinese H-shaped steel

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has initiated the fourth interim review of antidumping (AD) measures on certain H-shaped steel products originating in China, following a request from domestic producer Posco Yamato Vina Steel JSC.

Posco Yamato Vina seeks reassessment of Jinxi Group's duties

The domestic producer requested a review of the dumping margin and AD duty applicable to Jinxi Group, with the ministry deciding to initiate proceedings after examining the application.

The products covered by the review are classified under Vietnamese HS codes 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10 and 7228.70.90.

Interested parties must register by December 28

The Trade Remedies Authority has set December 28, 2026, as the deadline for interested parties to register for participation, allowing submissions through its TRAV ONLINE platform, by post or by email. Registration is required within 60 working days of the review decision taking effect.

Existing measures were extended in 2022

Vietnam extended the AD measures on Chinese H-shaped steel for another five years following a sunset review under Decision No. 1640/QĐ-BCT dated August 19, 2022. The latest proceeding forms part of the annual review mechanism allowing eligible parties to request reassessment during the first four years following the introduction or extension of definitive measures.