According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 17,155 mt in September this year, down 6.0 percent from August and up 61.7 percent from September 2025. By value, beam exports totaled $27.9 million in September, compared to $31.1 million in the previous month and $14.5 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in September with 9,739 mt, compared to 11,012 mt in August and 5,868 mt in September last year. Canada is followed by Mexico, with 6,435 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in September.