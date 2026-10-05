Czech-based Nová Huť receives Benteler semis for production trials at medium section mill

The Czech Republic-based steelmaker Nová Huť, formerly Liberty Ostrava, has announced that it has received semi-finished steel products from Germany-based Benteler Group for operational trials at its medium section mill, as the two companies expand their cooperation. The Czech producer is also testing different steel grades of the supplied semis.

The materials were supplied by Benteler's steelmaking facility in Lingen, Germany. The shipment includes square billets, intended for the direct rolling of bars and smaller sections, as well as blooms, which require a greater degree of forming for the production of larger finished products.

Nova Hut to produce OTB bars from Benteler semis

In addition to the standard product range of its medium section mill, Nova Hut plans to use the materials to manufacture OTB threaded and anchor bars. These products are used in construction, geotechnical applications, tunnelling and mining.

Nova Hut described the ongoing testing as an important stage in the development of its partnership with Benteler. The company did not provide details regarding the volumes delivered for the trials or any future commercial supply arrangements.

Nova Hut diversifies billet supplies

The Benteler trials follow Nova Hut's recent cooperation with Norway-based 7 Steel Nordic. In September, Nova Hut announced that the first low-emission steel billets from 7 Steel Nordic had arrived in Ostrava and were being processed at the medium section mill.

The Norwegian billets are used by Nova Hut to manufacture more than 500 different section dimensions, including rebar, OTB threaded bars, angles and other sections for the construction, geotechnical, energy and engineering sectors.