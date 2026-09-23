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US OCTG exports up 22.9 percent in July 2026 from June

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 19:26:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods totaled 15,363 mt in July this year, up 22.9 percent from June and up 54.9 percent from July 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $41.9 million in July, compared to $28.2 million in the previous month and $27.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in July with 8,024 mt, compared to 9,765 mt in June and 6,577 mt in July last year. Other top destinations include Suriname with 3,824 mt and Mexico with 1,739 mt.

Tags: Tubular US Canada Mexico North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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