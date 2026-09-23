US OCTG exports up 22.9 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods totaled 15,363 mt in July this year, up 22.9 percent from June and up 54.9 percent from July 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $41.9 million in July, compared to $28.2 million in the previous month and $27.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in July with 8,024 mt, compared to 9,765 mt in June and 6,577 mt in July last year. Other top destinations include Suriname with 3,824 mt and Mexico with 1,739 mt.