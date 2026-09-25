US structural pipe and tube exports up 8.2 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,631 mt in July this year, up 8.2 percent from June and up 35.6 percent from July 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $24.3 million in July, compared to $18.4 million in the previous month and $13.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in July with 4,794 mt, compared to 3,478 mt in June and 2,760 mt in July last year. Canada is followed by Mexico, with 3,237 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in July.