 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US structural pipe and tube exports up 8.2 percent in July 2026 from June

Friday, 25 September 2026 18:37:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,631 mt in July this year, up 8.2 percent from June and up 35.6 percent from July 2025. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $24.3 million in July, compared to $18.4 million in the previous month and $13.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in July with 4,794 mt, compared to 3,478 mt in June and 2,760 mt in July last year. Canada is followed by Mexico, with 3,237 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in July.

Tags: Tubular Canada Mexico US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

US OCTG exports up 22.9 percent in July 2026 from June

23 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 41.8 percent in June 2026 from May

27 Aug | Steel News

US steel imports dip 6 percent in May

27 Jun | Steel News

US steel exports slow 3.1 percent in April

15 Jun | Steel News

US steel exports dip in April

17 Jun | Steel News

US pipe market still has some room to rise

20 Apr | Tube and Pipe

US hollow sections market – Domestic prices slide again

19 Jan | Tube and Pipe

India's Welspun Corp's US subsidiary receives $413 million order for HFIW pipe supply

25 Sep | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 38.9 percent in July 2026 from June

24 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain soft despite slight demand improvement

24 Sep | Tube and Pipe