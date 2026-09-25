India's Welspun Corp's US subsidiary receives $413 million order for HFIW pipe supply

Welspun Tubular LLC, a US-based step-down subsidiary of India's Welspun Corp, has secured its largest order worth $413 million for supply of high-frequency induction welded (HFIW) pipes, a company statement said on Friday, September 25. The pipes will be manufactured at the company's newly upgraded HFIW mill, with enhanced capabilities, at Little Rock, US. The order will be executed from fiscal year 2027-28 to fiscal year 2028-29.

Following this order, Welspun Corp's order book aggregates to $4.7 billion.

"This order underscores the scale, quality and execution capability of the company's operations, and reinforces its long-term strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with marquee international clients," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Welspun Corp manufactures large-diameter welded line pipes (LSAW, HSAW, HFW/HFIW) primarily used in the oil, gas and water transmission sectors. It also produces DI pipes and pig iron at its greenfield manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat, targeting water infrastructure facilities.