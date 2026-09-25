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India's Welspun Corp's US subsidiary receives $413 million order for HFIW pipe supply

Friday, 25 September 2026 11:20:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Welspun Tubular LLC, a US-based step-down subsidiary of India's Welspun Corp, has secured its largest order worth $413 million for supply of high-frequency induction welded (HFIW) pipes, a company statement said on Friday, September 25. The pipes will be manufactured at the company's newly upgraded HFIW mill, with enhanced capabilities, at Little Rock, US. The order will be executed from fiscal year 2027-28 to fiscal year 2028-29.

Following this order, Welspun Corp's order book aggregates to $4.7 billion.

"This order underscores the scale, quality and execution capability of the company's operations, and reinforces its long-term strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with marquee international clients," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Welspun Corp manufactures large-diameter welded line pipes (LSAW, HSAW, HFW/HFIW) primarily used in the oil, gas and water transmission sectors. It also produces DI pipes and pig iron at its greenfield manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat, targeting water infrastructure facilities.

Tags: Pipe Tubular India Indian Subcon 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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