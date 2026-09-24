US merchant bar exports up 20.3 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 6,563 mt in July this year, up 20.3 percent from June and up 28.3 percent from July 2025. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $9.0 million in July, compared to $7.5 million in the previous month and $6.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in July with 4,343 mt, compared to 4,107 mt in June and 1,794 mt in July last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 2,179 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in July.