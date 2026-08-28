US drawn wire exports up 2.2 percent in June 2026 from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,411 mt in June this year, up 2.2 percent month on month and up 17.4 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $20.04 million in June compared to $21.11 million in the previous month and $16.93 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in June with 3,269 mt, compared to 3,549 mt in May and 2,220 mt in June 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 2,915 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in June.