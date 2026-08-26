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Insteel to streamline welded wire reinforcement operations with Ohio plant closure

Wednesday, 26 August 2026 15:11:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based steel wire products manufacturer Insteel Industries Inc. has announced that it will close its welded wire reinforcement production facility in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and transfer its manufacturing requirements to the company's remaining welded wire reinforcement facilities.

According to Insteel, its other welded wire reinforcement facilities have sufficient available capacity to accommodate the additional production volumes. The consolidation is aimed at aligning the company's manufacturing footprint with customer demand, improving operational efficiency and strengthening cost competitiveness.

Upper Sandusky operations to cease by end-October

Operations at the Upper Sandusky facility are expected to cease by the end of October 2026, with the closure resulting in the elimination of up to 65 positions.

Insteel expects to record approximately $4.6 million in restructuring charges related to the closure. H.O. Woltz III, president and CEO of Insteel, stated that the company does not expect the consolidation to have an impact on its revenues.

Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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