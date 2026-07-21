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Özyaşar Tel’s US subsidiary starts sales, completes first order

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 10:37:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish wire producer Özyaşar Tel has announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Ozyasar Wire North America, has officially commenced sales operations as of May 6, 2026.

According to the company, the subsidiary has completed its first sale with a total value of $911,659.

Subsidiary targets $9 million in sales this year

Based on the company’s current projections, Ozyasar Wire North America is targeting approximately $9 million in sales by the end of the year. The company stated that it expects to achieve this target as strong order demand continues and shipment processes accelerate.

Özyaşar Tel noted that this development represents a concrete step in its strategy to expand in international markets. Through its operations in the US market, the company aims to diversify its international revenue base and strengthen its global competitiveness.

Trial orders received from global companies

The company also announced that Ozyasar Wire North America has received trial orders from two global companies as part of the technical and commercial evaluation process for its products.

According to Özyaşar Tel, these trial orders demonstrate the international competitiveness of its products and their potential to meet customer requirements. If the trial process is completed successfully, new opportunities may arise to further develop commercial cooperation between the parties. The company added that it and its subsidiaries will continue their efforts to expand their customer portfolio in line with their international growth strategy.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Steelmaking 

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