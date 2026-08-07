France's steel product export value almost stable in H1 2026

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the first half of this year France's basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.91 billion, remaining almost unchanged year on year.

In the given period, France exported €597,19 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.4 percent, €243.64 million of cold rolled steel bars - up by 6.6 percent, €328.25 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 0.7 percent, €157.07 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 4.4 percent, and €450.04 million of metal structures and parts - down by 1.7 percent, all compared to the same period of 2025.