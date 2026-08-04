US drawn wire exports down 2.4 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,255 mt in May this year, down 2.4 percent month on month and up 2.0 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $21.11 million in May compared to $19.57 million in the previous month and $18.42 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in May with 3,549 mt, compared to 3,482 mt in April and 2,831 mt in May 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 2,295 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in May.