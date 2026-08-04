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US drawn wire exports down 2.4 percent in May 2026 from April

Tuesday, 04 August 2026 17:39:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,255 mt in May this year, down 2.4 percent month on month and up 2.0 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $21.11 million in May compared to $19.57 million in the previous month and $18.42 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in May with 3,549 mt, compared to 3,482 mt in April and 2,831 mt in May 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 2,295 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in May.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Wire  Longs Canada US North America 

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