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US slab imports up 14.4 percent in July 2026 from June

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 18:13:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 581,336 mt in July this year, up 14.4 percent month on month and up 37.1 percent from July 2025. By value, the slab imports totaled $345.3 million in July 2026, compared to $307.5 million in June and $224.8 million in July 2025.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in July with 223,892 mt, compared to 200,364 mt in June and 247,713 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported slabs in July included Mexico with 96,228 mt, Indonesia with 72,814 mt, and Canada with 62,229 mt.

Tags: Slab Semis Flats Canada US Mexico Indonesia Brazil Far East South America North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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