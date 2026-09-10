Brazilian slab exports down 4% in August on reduced US and Europe shipments

Brazil exported 588,000 metric tons (mt) of slabs in August, down from 612,500 mt in July, the result of lower shipments to the US and Europe, according to SECEX, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

Ternium shipped 213,500 mt to the US at $652/mt. ArcelorMittal Pecem sent 97,700 mt to Mexico at $616/mt, 96,600 mt to the US at $586/mt, and 21,100 mt to Belgium at $638/mt. ArcelorMittal Tubarão shipped 87,200 mt to the US at $625/mt, 39,900 mt to Poland at $568/mt, 30,400 mt to France at $590/mt, and 1,600 mt to Luxembourg at $632/mt.

From January through August 2026, Brazil exported 4.435 million mt of slabs, compared with 4.371 million mt in the same period of 2025. The broadly stable volume reinforces Brazil's role as a major supplier in the merchant slab market.