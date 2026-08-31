TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production and exports increased in Jan-July 2026, imports decrease

According to a statement by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD), in July this year, Turkey's crude steel production rose by seven percent year on year to 3.4 million mt, while in the first seven months the country's crude steel output increased by 7.9 percent to 23.18 million mt. In the January-July period, Turkey's billet production rose by one percent to 13.78 million mt, while slab production increased by 19.9 percent to 9.39 million mt, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's finished steel production increased by 5.6 percent year on year to 25.76 million mt, while finished steel consumption rose by 4.7 percent year on year to 23.32 million mt.

In July, Turkey's steel exports increased by 2.9 percent year on year to 1.16 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 4.4 percent year on year to $827.32 million. In the first seven months of the year, the country's steel exports increased by 2.4 percent year on year to nine million mt, while their value rose by 1.6 percent to $6.08 billion. Looking at exported products, Turkey's flat and long steel product exports in the first seven months amounted to 3.58 million mt and 4.76 million mt, respectively, down 5.5 percent and up 2.8 percent year on year, while semi-finished steel exports increased by 79.4 percent to 656,687 mt.

Turkey's steel imports declined by 19.7 percent year on year to 1.46 million mt in July, while the value of these imports decreased by 17.6 percent to $1.06 billion. In the January-July period, the country's steel imports fell by three percent year on year to 10.74 million mt, while their value decreased by 4.9 percent to $7.4 billion. Looking at imported products, flat and long steel product imports in the first seven months amounted to 5.05 million mt and 855,774 mt, respectively, down 5.5 percent and 10.0 percent year on year, while semi-finished steel imports increased by 1.1 percent year on year to 4.83 million mt.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's steel export-to-import ratio increased to 82.18 percent, from 76.93 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

According to TCUD's statement, measures enabling consumption to be directed toward domestic supply should continue to be implemented, given that the Turkish steel sector was able to utilize only 64.2 percent of its 61.9 million mt production capacity. TCUD stated that in light of all these developments, it is important to introduce measures in 2026 that will enable volume restrictions on imports, particularly from Far Eastern countries and Russia, increase domestic consumption, and accelerate the transition toward high value-added products.

Turkey's crude steel production - July 2026