TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output up 5.8 percent in Jan 2026

Friday, 27 February 2026 15:04:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), in January this year crude steel production increased by 5.8 percent year on year to 3.39 million mt in Turkey, the world’s seventh largest steelmaking country. In January, Turkey’s billet and slab production amounted to 2.07 million mt and 1.32 million mt, up 4.4 percent and 8.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given month, finished steel consumption in Turkey fell by 1.7 percent year on year to 3.53 million mt.

In January, Turkey’s steel exports decreased by 18.4 percent to 911,820 mt, while the value of these exports went down by 21.2 percent to $600.15 million, year on year. Flat and long product exports in January amounted to 315,922 mt and 507,344 mt, respectively, with decreases of 15.5 percent and 25.6 percent year on year, respectively, while semi-finished product exports amounted to 88,553 mt, up 44.9 percent.

In January, Turkey’s steel imports decreased by 26.1 percent to 1.28 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 26.5 percent to $879.43 million, both year on year. Flat and long product imports in January 2026 amounted to 538,579 mt and 128,167 mt, respectively, down 40.2 percent and up 30.2 percent year on year, while semi-finished product imports amounted to 610,855 mt.

In January 2026, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 68.2 percent, from 63.6 percent recorded in January 2025.

Turkey's crude steel production - January 2026


