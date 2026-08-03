TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production and exports increased in H1 2026

According to a statement by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD), in June this year, Turkey's crude steel production rose by 14.7 percent year on year to 3.29 million mt, while in the first half the country's crude steel output increased by 8.1 percent to 19.77 million mt. In the January-June period, Turkey's billet production rose by 0.7 percent to 11.73 million mt, while slab production increased by 20.9 percent to 8.04 million mt, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's finished steel production increased by 5.6 percent year on year to 21.94 million mt, while finished steel consumption rose by 6.6 percent year on year to 19.85 million mt.

In June, Turkey's steel exports increased by 28.4 percent year on year to 1.73 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 29.7 percent year on year to $1.18 billion. In the first half of the year, the country's steel exports increased by 2.5 percent year on year to 7.84 million mt, while their value rose by 1.3 percent to $5.26 billion. Looking at exported products, Turkey's flat and long steel product exports in the first half amounted to 3.15 million mt and 4.08 million mt, respectively, down 5.7 percent and up 2.4 percent year on year, while semi-finished steel exports increased by 87.9 percent to 610,469 mt.

Turkey's steel imports declined by 0.8 percent year on year to 1.76 million mt in June, while the value of these imports increased by 3.7 percent to $1.24 billion. In the January-June period, the country's steel imports rose by 0.3 percent year on year to 9.27 million mt, while their value decreased by 2.4 percent to $6.34 billion. Looking at imported products, flat and long steel product imports in the first half amounted to 4.39 million mt and 757,080 mt, respectively, down 0.2 percent and 2.3 percent year on year, while semi-finished steel imports increased by 1.3 percent year on year to 4.12 million mt.

In the first half of the year, Turkey's steel export-to-import ratio increased to 82.98 percent, from 80.03 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

According to TCUD's statement, measures enabling consumption to be directed toward domestic supply should continue to be implemented, given that the Turkish steel sector was able to utilize only 63.9 percent of its 61.9 million mt production capacity. With the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism officially entering into force and the transition period coming to an end, it has become essential for the Turkish steel sector to strengthen its sustainability performance not only in terms of production, but also by product and production method. According to TCUD, in light of all these developments, it is important to introduce measures in 2026 that will enable volume restrictions on imports, particularly from Far Eastern countries and Russia, increase domestic consumption, and accelerate the transition toward high value-added products.

Turkey's crude steel production - June 2026