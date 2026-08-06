Brazilian slab exports decline by 4.6 percent in July from June

Brazilian slab exports totaled 612,500 metric tons (mt) in July, versus 642,200 mt in June, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The small decline reflects shipments to the US increasing from 61 percent to 81 percent of the total, while shipments to Europe declined from 39 percent to 19 percent of the total.

Ternium shipped 244,800 mt to the US at $643/mt, ArcelorMittal Tubarão exported 143,500 mt at $623/mt to the US, 40,000 mt at $558/mt to France, 31,000 mt at $591/mt to Germany and 3,600 mt at $519/mt to Spain, while ArcelorMittal Pecem shipped 108,500 mt at $621/mt to the US and 41,100 mt at $567/mt to Spain, all FOB conditions.

From January to July 2026, Brazil exported 3.847 million mt of slabs, compared with 3.885 million mt in the same period of 2025, a broadly stable result that underscores Brazil's position as a key player in the merchant slab market.

Ternium, controlled by the Techint group, operates production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and the US.