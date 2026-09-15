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US HDG exports down 3.8 percent in July 2026 from June

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 17:23:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 106,310 mt in July this year, down 3.8 percent month on month and down 0.6 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $160.9 million in July 2026, compared to $166.2 million in the previous month and $158.1 million the same month in 2025.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in July with 69,064 mt, compared to 70,996 mt in June and 61,484 mt in July 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 36,706 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.

Tags: Flats US Canada Mexico North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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