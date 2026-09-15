US HDG exports down 3.8 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 106,310 mt in July this year, down 3.8 percent month on month and down 0.6 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $160.9 million in July 2026, compared to $166.2 million in the previous month and $158.1 million the same month in 2025.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in July with 69,064 mt, compared to 70,996 mt in June and 61,484 mt in July 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 36,706 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.