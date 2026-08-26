US merchant bar exports up 14.9 percent in June 2026 from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,455 mt in June this year, up 14.9 percent from May and up 71.5 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $7.53 million in June, compared to $6.58 million in the previous month and $4.20 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in June with 4,107 mt, compared to 3,341 mt in May and 1,825 mt in June 2025. The other top export destination was Canada, with 1,221 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in June this year.