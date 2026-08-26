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US merchant bar exports up 14.9 percent in June 2026 from May

Wednesday, 26 August 2026 17:31:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,455 mt in June this year, up 14.9 percent from May and up 71.5 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $7.53 million in June, compared to $6.58 million in the previous month and $4.20 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in June with 4,107 mt, compared to 3,341 mt in May and 1,825 mt in June 2025. The other top export destination was Canada, with 1,221 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in June this year.

Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US Canada Mexico North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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