US merchant bar exports up 23.5 percent in August 2026 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 8,106 mt in August this year, up 23.5 percent from July and up 89.4 percent from August 2025. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $11.3 million in August, compared to $9.0 million in the previous month and $5.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in August with 5,832 mt, compared to 4,343 mt in July and 2,940 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 2,108 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in August.