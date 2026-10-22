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US merchant bar exports up 23.5 percent in August 2026 from July

Thursday, 22 October 2026 17:29:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 8,106 mt in August this year, up 23.5 percent from July and up 89.4 percent from August 2025. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $11.3 million in August, compared to $9.0 million in the previous month and $5.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in August with 5,832 mt, compared to 4,343 mt in July and 2,940 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 2,108 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in August.

Tags: Merchant Bar Longs Canada Mexico US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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