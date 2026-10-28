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US drawn wire exports up 7.3 percent in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 01:58:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,130 mt in August this year, up 7.3 percent from July and up 12.9 percent from August 2025. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.2 million in August, compared to $19.3 million in the previous month and $16.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in August with 3,481 mt, compared to 2,979 mt in July and 2,700 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 2,434 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in August.

Tags: Mexico US Canada North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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