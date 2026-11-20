According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 39,095 mt in September this year, down 3.0 percent from August and up 73.2 percent from September 2025. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $48.1 million in September, compared to $50.2 million in the previous month and $26.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in September with 34,415 mt, compared to 34,809 mt in August and 15,076 mt in September last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 4,282 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in September.