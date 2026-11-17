According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 578,830 mt in September this year, down 8.6 percent from August and up 148.7 percent from September 2025. By value, slab imports totaled $359.9 million in September 2026, compared to $379.0 million in the previous month and $128.6 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in September with 307,848 mt, compared to 259,895 mt in August and 144,814 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported slab in September include Mexico with 145,921 mt, Japan with 41,157 mt and Canada with 38,956 mt.